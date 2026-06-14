Union urges Maryland university board to reconsider decision to lay off employees

Members from the state’s largest public employees union had a message Friday for University System of Maryland leadership: Rescind the…

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Members from the state’s largest public employees union had a message Friday for University System of Maryland leadership: Rescind the employee layoffs.

More than 100 members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) rallied in support of workers at the University of Maryland, College Park, where 73 union members were recently laid off, and at Bowie State University, where 21 members lost jobs. And the union said at least one layoff notice was issued from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

The rally was held about a week after College Park officials announced layoffs during a “period of uncertainty.”

“I’m not sure why we’re being laid off when there’s other options that they could have explored, and we’re really angry about it,” said Emily Leak. She worked as an integrated care specialist the University of Maryland, College Park, to help keep students from committing suicide.

“We’re worried about the safety of our students at the University Health Center in College Park because we need more mental health services,” Leak said at the rally. “I had no opportunity to transition services, very unethical from a licensed perspective. I am just appalled that UMD would treat their dedicated employees like this.”

The union rallied 30 minutes before Friday’s meeting of the University System of Maryland Board of Regents, which oversees academic and financial operations and crafts policy for the 12 institutions and three regional higher education centers that are part of the university system. UMCP, Bowie State and UMBC fall under the regents’ umbrella.

Union members were joined at their rally Friday at the University of Maryland, Baltimore, by Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City).

Ferguson noted that voters will be able to vote on a referendum question during the Nov. 3 general election that he said would ensure a layoff like the latest one “doesn’t happen in the near future.”

It’s based on the Arbitration Reform for State Employees Act of 2026, approved during this year’s legislative session. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Cory McCray (D-Baltimore City), would require, that “a neutral arbitrator” be selected in labor-management disputes with state workers, if the measure is approved by voters this fall.

Ferguson also said money was approved in the fiscal 2027 budget for the university system that would provide raises, cost-of-living and merit increases.

The system agrees that a 1.5% cost-of-living increase was provided for all 40,000 system employees, but “no additional funds were provided for merit pay for any employees, including those covered under the AFSCME contract,” USM spokesperson Michael Sandler said in a statement Friday afternoon. He added merit pay is awarded only if it is funded by the state.

Sandler said institutions in the system “are facing budget challenges for a number of reasons.”

“First, our base funding from the state is 10% lower because of cuts from the previous two budget cycles,” he said. “Furthermore, when you factor the impact of inflation and changes in federal policies that have affected research funding, we are seeing reduced funding at our institutions while also experiencing higher costs. All of that is contributing to greater budget challenges.”

A representative from the University of Maryland, College Park, deferred to the system’s statement. In a campus message dated June 4, College Park leaders announced that about 84 state-funded employees were being laid off.

A statement from Bowie State University echoed the system’s remarks. The university’s statement also added that about 23 employees were laid off to address budget challenges.

“At the same time, we recognize that these decisions have had a real and deeply personal impact on members of our campus community,” the Bowie statement says. “We are especially mindful of the employees and families directly affected by the layoffs, and we extend our sincere concern and appreciation for their service to Bowie State.”

But union leaders such as AFSCME Council 3 President Patrick Moran said the university system, UMD and Bowie State have large endowments. In addition, Moran asked during the Board of Regents meeting why system and college leaders didn’t assess any “costly contracts you have with vendors?”

“Would you cut the basketball coaches or the football coaches pay after you have a contract? So, why are you taking it out on the backs of working people? Shame on you,” he said.

Before union members left the meeting, the continued fight to rescind those layoffs was declared in a chant: “USM, do what’s right! Maryland staff are ready to fight!”