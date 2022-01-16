Md. congressman joins increasing list of COVID-19 positive officials

Congressman Trone was the latest local leader to test positive for the virus, following reports that Representative Dutch Ruppersberger tested positive on Jan 11.

Maryland Representative David Trone said he has tested positive for COVID-19 but has only experienced mild symptoms.

In a statement on Saturday, Trone said that he planned to vote by proxy the following week and will continue to isolate and recover at home. Trone also said he’s fully vaccinated and boosted and encourages others to get vaccinated.

Today, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m fully vaccinated + boosted, and am only experiencing mild symptoms. I’ll be voting by proxy this week. In the meantime, I’ll use my saved commute time to continue telling folks to #GetVaccinated so we can finally end this damn pandemic! — Rep. David Trone (@RepDavidTrone) January 16, 2022

The Maryland Democrat’s announcement followed the completion of a telephone workshop on stopping the spread of COVID-19 and reports of hospitals moving to crisis standards of care.

I tested positive for COVID-19 last night and am quarantining at home with mild symptoms. I am fully vaccinated and boosted. We all need to do what we can to protect our families, colleagues and healthcare heroes – please get your shots, limit gatherings and mask up. 1/2 — Dutch Ruppersberger (@Call_Me_Dutch) January 11, 2022

Other local leaders have caught the virus as the omicron variant’s projected peak has continued to swing across the state. That list included Governor Larry Hogan, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich.

Trone represents all of Garrett, Allegany and Washington counties and portions of Montgomery and Frederick counties.