Md. congressman joins increasing list of COVID-19 positive officials

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com
Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

January 16, 2022, 12:33 AM

Maryland Representative David Trone said he has tested positive for COVID-19 but has only experienced mild symptoms.

In a statement on Saturday, Trone said that he planned to vote by proxy the following week and will continue to isolate and recover at home. Trone also said he’s fully vaccinated and boosted and encourages others to get vaccinated.

The Maryland Democrat’s announcement followed the completion of a telephone workshop on stopping the spread of COVID-19 and reports of hospitals moving to crisis standards of care.

Congressman Trone was the latest local leader to test positive for the virus, following reports that Representative Dutch Ruppersberger tested positive on Jan 11.

At the time, Ruppersberger acknowledged that [he was having mild/severe/no symptoms]

Other local leaders have caught the virus as the omicron variant’s projected peak has continued to swing across the state. That list included Governor Larry Hogan, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich.

Trone represents all of Garrett, Allegany and Washington counties and portions of Montgomery and Frederick counties.

