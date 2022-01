Maryland Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Maryland Democrat says he tested positive for the virus on Monday night.

He says he is quarantining at home with mild symptoms.

Ruppersberger says he is fully vaccinated and has had a booster shot.

Ruppersberger, who is 75, is serving his 10th term in Congress.

