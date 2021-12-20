CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavaz vaccine OK'd in EU | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Hogan tests positive for COVID-19

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

December 20, 2021, 10:19 AM

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tested positive for COVID-19 during a rapid test Monday.

In a tweet, Hogan said he took a rapid test Monday morning as a part of his regular testing routine and the results came back positive.

Hogan is fully vaccinated and has received his booster shot. Back in January and February, Hogan received the first two doses of the Moderna vaccine. In August, he received his booster.

“As the Omicron variant becomes dominant, I want to urge you to get vaccinated or get your booster shot as soon as possible,” the Republican governor tweeted.

Hogan, in a conversation with Fox News anchor Bret Baier on Sunday, said he had no plans to reimpose pandemic lockdowns amid concerns over surging infection rates.

“Look, we are concerned about the rising cases. We’ve got hospitalizations up about 150% over the past two weeks, and we’re taking steps to provide more support for our hospitals, and we’re putting more into testing,” Hogan told Baier.

Maryland has administered more than 10 million COVID-19 vaccinations, but hospitalizations, according to Hogan, are up “150% over the past two weeks.”

