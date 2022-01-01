NEW YEAR'S DAY: PHOTOS: New Year's around the world | Leesburg Police Badges change in 2022 | International terrorism in 2022 | Trashing the Christmas tree | 2021 Noteworthy News Photos
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. Executive Marc…

Montgomery Co. Executive Marc Elrich tests positive for COVID-19

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

January 1, 2022, 6:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich announced in a statement Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In the statement, Elrich said his symptoms were mild and he was “just feeling tired. I am grateful to be vaccinated and boosted.”

Elrich said he would be isolating and working from home.

“The dangers of the omicron variant are real, and I encourage everybody to take necessary steps to stay safe,” Elrich said. “Our community’s high vaccination rate is critical to ensuring our ability to make it through this.”

Like much of the D.C. region, Montgomery County has seen a recent surge of COVID-19 cases, though county officials said Wednesday that hospitals have not been overwhelmed.

Around 72% of the county’s total population is fully-vaccinated, and 80% have received at least one dose.

Elrich reported Wednesday that the county’s case rate is eight times higher — 649 cases per 100,000 residents — than it was at the beginning of the month. He said that the numbers of this surge are reminiscent of the ones experienced during winter last year, before the first COVID-19 vaccines were widely available.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pentagon Reservation extends max telework policy in face of omicron

Advocacy group still sees systemic issues with military housing

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

IT modernization, acquisition drove the CIO’s discussion in 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up