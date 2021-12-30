CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Another Md. hospital shifts to crisis standards of care citing COVID surge

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

December 30, 2021, 7:40 PM

University of Maryland’s Charles Regional Medical Center implemented crisis standards-of-care protocols due to a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Noel Cervino, the President and CEO of UM Charles Regional, said that the decision was based on a doubling of COVID-19 patients over ten days.

“The current demand for care is depleting our available resources, including staffing, and the unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases has created the necessity for health care organizations to act nimbly in fighting this pandemic,” Cervino said. “This is not a decision we made lightly and was only made after exhausting all other avenues to address issues that are challenging the operation of our hospital.”

Officials at two other hospitals in the system noted extreme increases leading to “hospital disaster” declarations ahead of Christmas Day.

