Prince George’s Co. executive Angela Alsobrooks tests positive for coronavirus

Prince George’s County, Maryland, executive Angela Alsobrooks has tested positive for the coronavirus, she said in a statement.

As a precaution before the holiday weekend, Alsobrooks said she took an at-home test and then a rapid test Friday morning. Both came back positive, she said.

Alsobrooks said she is isolating at home while waiting for the results of a PCR test.

“I feel fine and am only experiencing mild symptoms, thanks to being vaccinated and boosted,” Alsobrooks said. “To keep my parents and family safe, we have cancelled Christmas dinner at my house and will be gathering virtually this year.”

Alsobrooks said she is urging Prince George’s County residents “to please be cautious with family gatherings this year, and if you have not been vaccinated or boosted yet, please make a plan to do so as soon as you can.”

Gov. Larry Hogan is also isolating after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.