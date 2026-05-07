Loudoun Co. opposes proposed Dulles Greenway toll hike — again

The operators want to raise the peak toll by 95 cents to $6.75 and the off-peak toll by 35 cents to $5.60.

The operators of the Dulles Greenway are asking Virginia state regulators to approve higher toll rates on the 14-mile private road connecting Leesburg to Dulles International Airport.

Loudoun County is pushing back on the proposed rate hikes.

Right now, driving the Greenway during peak hours costs $5.80. Off-peak, it’s $5.25.

The operators, Toll Road Investors Partnership II, abbreviated TRIP II, want to raise the peak toll by 95 cents to $6.75 and the off-peak toll by 35 cents to $5.60. The company said current rates don’t cover operating costs, debt repayments or maintenance on the road.

The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to intervene in TRIP II’s application before the State Corporation Commission, arguing that higher tolls push drivers off the Greenway and onto public roads — ultimately forcing the county to widen those roads at taxpayers’ expense.

This is not the first time Loudoun’s supervisors have opposed an application to raise Greenway tolls.

In 2024, the State Corporation Commission denied TRIP II’s application. The commission said the company failed to prove that the proposed tolls would be reasonable to drivers when compared to the company’s benefits and that the proposed increase would likely discourage drivers from using the Greenway.

The Virginia Supreme Court upheld the State Corporation Commission’s denial.

In its current application, TRIP II offered two alternatives to raising rates to $6.75 and $5.60.

In the second scenario, “The Company recognizes that the Commission may find a more gradual increase in peak tolls rates is appropriate at this time,” offering a 70 cent increase in peak tolls and a 40 cent increase in off-peak tolls.

The third option would reflect a $1.45 increase in peak tolls and an 85 cent increase in off-peak tolls. The option “would allow TRIP II to at least avoid continued operating losses now and put TRIP II on a path to obtain sufficient revenue with regular, reasonable toll increases going forward, enabling it to meet financial obligations and its debt service coverage rations, to eventually provide the reasonable return that the Constitution requires.”

In a news release, Loudoun County encouraged participation for an in-person public hearing on June 29, and a virtual public hearing on July 1.

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