Former Attorney General Pam Bondi diagnosed with thyroid cancer and recovering from treatment

Bondi said she is undergoing treatment, including having surgery a few weeks ago. Bondi tells CNN she is still recovering and “doing well, though.”

In this March 18 photo, then-US Attorney General Pam Bondi answers questions from the media at the United States Capitol in Washington, DC. In this March 18 photo, then-US Attorney General Pam Bondi answers questions from the media at the United States Capitol in Washington, DC. (CNN) — Former Attorney General Pam Bondi was diagnosed with thyroid cancer after leaving the Justice Department in April, she told CNN.

Bondi said she is undergoing treatment, including having surgery a few weeks ago. Bondi tells CNN she is still recovering and “doing well, though.”

President Donald Trump fired Bondi as attorney general in early April and Todd Blanche is now serving as acting attorney general.

She is scheduled to testify Friday in the House Oversight Committee’s Jeffrey Epstein probe.

Axios was first to report Bondi’s diagnosis and also reported that she will have a new role in the administration, joining the Presidential Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.

When asked about Bondi’s new role, Vice President JD Vance told CNN in a statement, “Pam has been an enormously valuable asset to the president’s team, and I’m thrilled for her and for all of us that she’s going to remain involved in confronting some of the most important issues the administration faces.”

For months before her firing, Trump had been discussing his frustrations with Bondi over what he believed was a failure to aggressively bring cases against his political foes.

She was also criticized for her handling of the Epstein files, which proved to be a never-ending headache for the administration and for the president himself as he faced criticism for his own friendship with the convicted sex offender.

This story is developing and will be updated.

CNN’s Kit Maher contributed to this report.

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