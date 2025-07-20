Virginia Supreme Court upholds state commission’s decision to deny Dulles Greenway rate hike

The Supreme Court of Virginia has upheld the State Corporation Commission's September 2024 decision denying a toll rate hike intended for the Dulles Greenway.

The rate increase was previously requested by Toll Road Investors Partnership II, the toll road’s operator. The court found that the rate increase was neither reasonable nor beneficial to drivers, according to a news release.

TRIPS II wanted to raise tolls for two-axle vehicles from $5.80 to $8.10 during peak hours, and from $5.25 to $6.40 during off-peak hours.

Loudoun County believes decades of increased tolls on the roadway prevents drivers from using it, which in turn results in congested public roads, forcing the county to expand other roads at public expense.

“I am pleased that Loudoun County’s position on Greenway toll increases has once again been validated,” said Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis J. Randall. “First the SCC and now the Supreme Court of Virginia has determined that the proposed toll increases were excessive and unnecessary; these rulings protect Loudoun residents.”

Jason Miyares, the attorney general of Virginia, also published a statement in agreement with Loudoun County and the SCC, stating that the ruling proved to be “an enormous win for hardworking Virginians who are already stretched thing by rising costs.”

“No private company has the right to exploit a government franchise to gouge commuters, especially when public alternatives exist,” he said.

