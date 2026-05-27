José Andrés opens up to WTOP about new cookbook ‘Spain My Way’

Chef José Andrés' latest cookbook is rooted in tradition and shaped by his own memories of Spain.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. José Andrés on what influenced his newest cookbook, ‘Spain My Way’

For chef, restaurateur and humanitarian José Andrés, his latest cookbook is more than a collection of recipes. It’s a deeply personal love letter to the people, places and flavors that shaped him.

In “Spain My Way: Eat, Drink, and Cook Like a Spaniard,” Andrés offers recipes that are both rooted in tradition and shaped by his own memories of Spain.

In an interview with WTOP, Andrés said, “this book, more than any other book, it’s a book written in the markets, written in the restaurants, written in the little fishing villages next to the shepherds. This book has been written in Spanish soil.”

Andrés said he hopes the book speaks to all kinds of home cooks: those from Spain, those who have visited and those who may be discovering Spanish cooking for the first time. Some recipes, he said, are simple enough for almost anyone to try, including gazpacho, which he called a “no-brainer.”

“Being an immigrant, I know where I come from, but I know where I belong, and recipes like gazpacho allow me to be building bridges,” he said.

Another recipe that Andrés said is worth trying is his gambas al ajillo, which is a Spanish tapas dish composed of shrimp simmering in olive oil, garlic and spices.

“In less than four minutes, you’re going to have a delicious dish that everybody’s going to be able to enjoy and think that you are the greatest of chefs,” he said.

Andrés is heading to D.C.’s Lincoln Theatre Thursday to speak about the making of “Spain My Way.” Along with discussion about the stories behind the recipes, live music is also expected.

Andrés has deep roots in the D.C. restaurant scene, with seven restaurants and concepts in the city and more than 20 across the country. His local restaurants include Jaleo, Zaytinya, Bazaar Meat inside the Waldorf Astoria hotel and the Michelin-starred Minibar.

As for whether he has more local projects in the works, Andrés left the door open.

“When we find the right location, why not to have another José Andrés restaurant in Washington in a year or two? That’s always a possibility,” he said.

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