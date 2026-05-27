It is called “The Source” and it opened in early May and allows school groups and individual students five days a week.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. ‘The Source’ brings hands-on research to young students at the Library of Congress

Not many kids who are doing school projects are digging into the actual letters, primary documents and photos of the subjects they are studying, but the Library of Congress has opened a new facility for younger students to get a more hands-on approach and learn how to research the millions of records that they hold.

It’s called “The Source” and it opened in early May. It allows school groups and individual students five days a week.

“We worked with librarians and educators to identify collections that would be most appealing and relevant to their lives,” said Shari Werb, the director of the Center for Learning Literacy and Engagement and lead curator at “The Source.”

When students first walk into “The Source,” they first see what looks like traditional card catalogs but when they pull certain drawers that correspond with different fields of study, they are greeted with artifacts, a projected light show and sounds.

Nearby are videos of career librarians explaining their job and how to research at the library.

Then students can immerse themselves in kid-friendly research. The items chosen for the space had input from a kid and teenage advisory group, according to Werb.

“They wanted a variety of different kinds of media to deal with, not just the books,” Werb said.

“We really want to not just have them understand the collections, but build up research skills for their lives, not just for school.”

You can of course check out a book section of “The Source” where they also have a mock microfilm viewer that exposes children to how research was done in the past. But beyond the documents, students can check out a film section complete with projector and faux reels that play footage from World War II and even “The Sound of Music.” A sound and map section round out the offerings.

The Library of Congress has opened a new facility for younger students to get a more hands-on approach. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert It is called “The Source” and it opened in early May. It allows school groups and individual students five days a week. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert Students can immerse themselves in kid-friendly research. The items chosen for the space had input from a kid and teenage advisory group, according to Werb. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert You can of course check out a book section of The Source where they also have a mock microfilm viewer that exposes children to ow research was done in the past. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert Students can check out a film section complete with projector and faux reels that play footage from World War II and even “The Sound of Music.” (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert “The Source” is open Tuesday through Saturday. Weekday mornings are reserved for school groups, but individual students can attend after 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert ( 1 /6) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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“The Source” is an especially great opportunity for younger researchers because reader cards are only allowed for people 16 and up.

“Then they can go on to the website and start looking through those kinds of collections as well,” Werb said. “We’re leading them into our deeper collections at the library through this space.”

She added that being able to view firsthand documents and artifacts brings a “human dimension” to research.

“We use computers for everything, so you lose that sort of handwriting piece, but a lot of the collections that we have here at the library, you can look at them and start to understand the history of that person,” she said.

“The Source” is open Tuesday through Saturday. Weekday mornings are reserved for school groups, but individual students can attend after 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

“If people leave here asking more questions than they started with, we feel like we’ve invited somebody into the lifelong journey of research,” Werb said.

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