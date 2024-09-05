Proposed toll increase for Dulles Greenway rejected by Virginia commission

A proposed Dulles Greenway toll increase has been rejected by Virginia's State Corporation Commission, saving drivers from even higher tolls on the privately-owned 14-mile road.

The company that owns the Greenway — Toll Road Investors Partnership II, or TRIP II — had applied to raise tolls on two-axle vehicles from $5.80 to $8.10 during peak hours, and from $5.25 to $6.40 during off-peak hours.

The commission issued a final order Wednesday, denying the request, saying it would “materially discourage” the public’s use of the Greenway. In May, a senior hearing examiner for the commission had recommended the proposal be rejected.

Citing state statutes for considering toll increases, the order says the company failed to prove that the proposed tolls would be reasonable to drivers when compared to the company’s benefits and that the proposed increase would likely discourage drivers from using the Greenway.

Loudoun County supervisors commended the decision.

“A toll rate increase of this magnitude would have put a heavy economic burden on Loudoun County motorists,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall in a statement.

Supervisor Matt Letourneau said, “It’s gratifying that the State Corporation Commission confirmed what we all know to be true; the last thing the Dulles Greenway needs is even higher tolls.”

State Del. Suhas Subramanyam — the primary author of HB 1832, which required the toll operating company to justify price increases — said, “This win for working families is an example of how when we take on tough fights against special interests, we can make real change.”

In a statement provided to WTOP, TRIP II representatives said the company was “disappointed” with the commission’s findings.

“We are evaluating all options at this point, including seeking reconsideration in the SCC, an appeal to the Supreme Court, and potential legislative amendments,” the statement read.

The company that owns the Greenway has favored having the Virginia General Assembly pass legislation which would allow distance-based pricing. Currently, a flat fee is charged, whether a driver rides one mile or the entire 14-mile length.

