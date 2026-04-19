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Arlington Transit launches a new pilot project to help some county residents get around

Sandy Kozel | skozel@wtop.com

April 19, 2026, 7:25 PM

Arlington residents have a new way to get around, but only to a portion of the county for now.

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Arlington Microtransit — dubbed MICRO — is a public transportation pilot program. It is an on-demand, tech-enabled service booked through a mobile app or by phone, connecting riders with regional transit, local hubs or specific addresses.

Riders for now can only reach areas within a preliminary service area in northwest Arlington, within the boundaries of North Glebe Road, Langston Boulevard and the county line.

That’s an area that includes Virginia Hospital Center, the Westover neighborhood, local schools and a couple of Metro stations.

The county says MICRO was designed to act in part as a replacement for ART —  that were realigned due to steady-but-low ridership.

Via, a public transit contractor, matches riders going in similar directions for shared trips.

The Via app is available in the App Store and Google Play. The MICRO pilot service operates Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday hours are 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Prices are set at $4.50 per ride. The fare is $2.25 for seniors, persons with disabilities, K-12 students or for rides that start or end at the Ballston or East Falls Church Metro stations.

Riders can get six free rides until May 13. More information can be found at city.ridewithvia.com/art.

Arlington says it will use the pilot project to collect and evaluate passenger feedback to tailor microtransit to all of Arlington County. The pilot’s funding from the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation and Arlington County is expected to last through fiscal year 2027.

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Sandy Kozel

Sandy Kozel is an anchor at WTOP. She came to WTOP after a long career as an anchor/correspondent with the Associated Press. She also worked in local radio in the Cleveland area — and in Buffalo, where she was an award-winning anchor and reporter with WGR Radio and entertainment reporter at WGRZ-TV.

skozel@wtop.com

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