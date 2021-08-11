CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-region venues require vaccination or negative test | What to know about possible regional vaccine passport | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Loudoun Co. School Board votes to pass measure expanding transgender rights in schools

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

August 11, 2021, 7:38 PM

The Loudoun County School Board voted Wednesday to pass a measure that would expand the rights of transgender students in the county’s schools.

The board passed the measure 7 to 2 after over an hour of debates on amendments and a discussion on whether or not to send the measure back for further discussion and modification.

The proposal allows transgender student athletes to participate on teams based on their gender identity. Teachers and staff would be required to refer to students by their preferred pronouns. Transgender students would use bathrooms and locker rooms based on their gender identity.

The vote was originally expected to be cast on Tuesday, but the board adjourned after hearing four-and-a-half hours of public comments on the subject.

Public commenters were allowed to speak for two minutes each, and 150 people signed up to make their voices heard on the subject — though not everyone showed up.

WTOP’s Dick Uliano contributed to this report.

Zeke Hartner

