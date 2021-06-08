Loudoun Co. schools interim superintendent tapped to permanently lead school district

Scott A. Ziegler has been tapped as Loudoun County Public Schools' new superintendent, the school board announced Tuesday.

Ziegler was the school district’s interim superintendent for the past six months. He was unanimously selected to fill the position permanently during a board meeting.

“I look forward to working with staff and the School Board to advance public school education for all students we serve,” Ziegler said in a news release. “While the division has more than doubled in size in the last 25 years, we remain focused on educating every student in a welcoming, safe, inclusive and affirming environment.”

Ziegler was a teacher in Virginia classrooms for more than 15 years. He came to Loudoun County schools as the assistant superintendent for human resources and talent development in December 2019.

He was appointed to the interim role after his predecessor Dr. Eric Williams accepted a job as superintendent of schools in Houston, Texas.

“Dr. Ziegler’s leadership has served us extremely well these past six months while he has been interim superintendent as he has skillfully managed a number of important initiatives, including our return to four days of in-person learning and the recent Equity Workshop,” Loudoun County School Boad Chair Brenda L. Sheridan said in a statement Tuesday.

His permanent appointment comes after he announced that area students will return to the classroom in person five days a week starting this fall.