Superintendent of Loudon Co. schools to take new position in Houston

Matthew Delaney

November 9, 2020, 11:46 PM

Dr. Eric Williams, the superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools in Virginia, was named the lone finalist in a Houston school district’s national search for its next superintendent on Monday.

Clear Creek Independent School District made Williams its top choice to lead a district of 42,000 students, according to an announcement from Loudoun County schools.

The school district has also been named a top place to work by Forbes and the Houston Chronicle and is the recipient of multiple honors, such as the District of Innovation and state and international fiscal management awards, per the announcement.

Texas state law mandates that the school district must wait a minimum of 21 days before making an appointment official.

Loudoun County schools said that no start date for Williams has been announced at this time. He has been with LCPS since July 2014.

“Dr. Williams is a dedicated and passionate leader, and we will miss his service and advocacy for all students,” commented Brenda Sheridan, chair of the Loudoun County School Board.

“He effectively promotes high quality teaching and learning while working to build an inclusive, safe learning environment with high expectations for all students. It has been my honor and privilege to serve on the Loudoun County School Board during Dr. Williams’ entire tenure as Superintendent.”

Loudoun County schools said it will begin its own selection process for Williams’ replacement once the appointment is made official.

