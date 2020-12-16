Loudoun County names Ziegler interim superintendent

The Loudoun County School Board has selected Scott A. Ziegler to serve as the county's schools interim superintendent.

The Loudoun County School Board has selected Scott A. Ziegler to serve as the county’s schools interim superintendent, starting in the new year.

The choice was unanimous, a letter to the school community said.

Ziegler has worked for Loudoun County since December 2019. He currently serves the Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Talent Development.

Ziegler has taught in and worked for Virginia schools for over three decades, in Portsmouth and Virginia Beach.

“The role of public schools has never been more important than it is today, and I am honored to be selected to fulfill this interim role for LCPS as we continue to adapt to the fast-changing world around us,” said Ziegler in a statement.

The chair of the school board Brenda Sheridan praised Ziegler’s “exceptional leadership and management acumen.”

“The School Board is very pleased to have identified a candidate to fill this important role who has firsthand knowledge of Loudoun County Public Schools’ current needs and opportunities, and who can provide continuity of leadership during this important time,” Sheridan said.

Ziegler will take the helm Jan. 1, 2021 as the school district continues to deal with teaching during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Dec. 10, Loudoun County Public Schools said it would return to 100% distance learning.

“Working with the exceptional professionals who comprise the LCPS staff — including administrative personnel, transportation staff members, other support services personnel, teachers, teacher assistants, other instructional team members and school administrators — and the LCPS leadership team, I am confident we can continue to address our current challenges and provide meaningful educational experiences to Loudoun County students,” Ziegler said.

The reversal came after revised COVID-19 metrics for the county show that the point for triggering the return has already been passed.

The county’s current Superintendent Eric Williams will leave the post on Jan. 6.

The school system, one of the largest in Virginia with an enrollment of just over 82,000, plans to conduct a nationwide search for a superintendent.