Northern Virginia man charged for October 2025 blast caused by explosive device

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

February 1, 2026, 3:23 PM

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a blast that happened in October in Leesburg, Virginia, according to the Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office.

Leesburg resident Trent Lasher was arrested Thursday and charged with two felony counts of manufacture, possession and use of fire bombs or explosive materials or devices, according to a news release.

The blast happened in the early morning on Oct. 5, 2025, when police say a call came in for a reported explosion in the area of Sparkleberry Terrace.

When fire crews arrived, officials found “several dislodged manhole covers with light smoke in the area.”

The fire marshal’s office said an investigation revealed the blast was from an improvised explosive device.

As a result of the investigation, search warrants were issued and with the assistance of explosive detection canines, “materials used to manufacture IEDs and incendiary devices” were located, according to the release.

The materials used to manufacture the explosive devices are tied to Lasher, according to the release. Lasher is being held without bond.

