This COVID-19 vaccine shot comes with a free beer

A bar in Loudoun County, Virginia, is joining the "shot and a beer" craze with its own COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The Beltway Brewing Company, located at 22620 Davis Drive in Sterling, is teaming up with Inova Health System to host a “Shot and a Beer” clinic Wednesday, June 2, from noon to 4 p.m.

Inova Health will administer 200 Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccines on the bar’s patio.

Each participant will then receive a voucher for a free 16oz beer tasting that can be used until the end of June.

You must be 21 years old or older to participate, with a valid driver’s license.

And those who have already been vaccinated are in luck too.

Beltway Brewing said in a Facebook post that those who have already been vaccinated can bring their vaccination card during regular taproom hours between June 2 and June 6 to receive a complimentary tasting as well.

The clinic is the latest in creative incentives to motivate people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. D.C. hosted its own “Shot and a Beer” event at the Kennedy Center in early May.

