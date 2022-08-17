WAR IN UKRAINE: Explosions rock Crimea | Ukrainians flee Russian-occupied Kherson | Russia economy gets wartime boost | Donetsk, North Korea seek 'beneficial' ties
What’s new in DC region school systems this year?

Scott Gelman | sgelman@wtop.com

August 17, 2022, 3:57 AM

Some students in Virginia have already returned to class, and summer break is quickly ending for many others across the D.C. region.

What’s new in each of the area’s school systems this school year? Here’s what to know.

DC

DC Public Schools

Number of schools: 115

Total enrollment: More than 49,000 last school year

First day: Aug. 29

What to know

Maryland

Anne Arundel County Public Schools

Number of schools: 130

Total enrollment: Expecting 84,000 students

First day: Aug. 30

What to know

Frederick County Public Schools

Number of schools: 68

Total enrollment: 45,000

First day: Aug. 17

What to know

Howard County Public Schools

Number of schools: 77

Total enrollment: Over 57,300, according to September 2021 data

First day: Aug. 29

What to know:

Montgomery County Public Schools

Number of schools: 209

Total enrollment: More than 158,000 students

First day: Aug. 29

What to know

Prince George’s County Public Schools

Number of schools: 206

Total enrollment: 131,000

First day: Aug. 29

What to know

Virginia

Arlington Public Schools

Number of schools: 49 schools, centers and programs

Total enrollment: About 27,200 at the end of the last school year

First day: Aug. 29

What to know

City of Alexandria Public Schools

Number of schools: 18

Total enrollment: 15,400

First day: Aug. 22

What to know

Fairfax County Public Schools

Number of schools: 198 schools and centers

Total enrollment: 178,000 last school year

First day: Aug. 22

What to know

Loudoun County Public Schools

Number of schools: 98

Total enrollment: 81,616

First day: Aug. 25

What to know

Prince William County Public Schools

Number of schools: 95

Total enrollment: More than 89,000

First day: Aug. 22

What to know

Stafford County Public Schools

Number of schools: 33

Total enrollment: More than 29,500

First day: Aug. 9

What to know

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein, Kate Ryan, Jack Moore and John Domen contributed to this report.

Scott Gelman

Scott Gelman is a digital editor and writer for WTOP. A South Florida native, Scott graduated from the University of Maryland in 2019. During his time in College Park, he worked for The Diamondback, the school’s student newspaper.

