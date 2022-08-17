What’s new in DC region school systems this year?

With the new school year set to begin for thousands of students across the D.C. region, what's new in each of those school systems?

Some students in Virginia have already returned to class, and summer break is quickly ending for many others across the D.C. region.

What’s new in each of the area’s school systems this school year? Here’s what to know.

DC

DC Public Schools

Number of schools: 115

Total enrollment: More than 49,000 last school year

First day: Aug. 29

What to know

Maryland

Anne Arundel County Public Schools

Number of schools: 130

Total enrollment: Expecting 84,000 students

First day: Aug. 30

What to know

Almost all school hours are changing this year. Elementary schools begin between 8 and 9 a.m.; middle schools between 8:30 and 9:15 a.m.; and high schools at 8:30 a.m.

Superintendent Mark Bedell is entering his first year. Bedell previously served as the superintendent of Kansas City Public Schools in Missouri.

School buses will feature cameras that can automatically detect cars that illegally pass stopped buses — and snap pictures of their license plates. Once police verify the footage, drivers may face a $250 fine.

Frederick County Public Schools

Number of schools: 68

Total enrollment: 45,000

First day: Aug. 17

What to know

Howard County Public Schools

Number of schools: 77

Total enrollment: Over 57,300, according to September 2021 data

First day: Aug. 29

What to know:

A series of 3-hour early dismissal days are included in the 2022-23 academic calendar.

The county says it increased substitute teachers’ daily pay rate by 25%.

Montgomery County Public Schools

Number of schools: 209

Total enrollment: More than 158,000 students

First day: Aug. 29

What to know

Prince George’s County Public Schools

Number of schools: 206

Total enrollment: 131,000

First day: Aug. 29

What to know

Virginia

Arlington Public Schools

Number of schools: 49 schools, centers and programs

Total enrollment: About 27,200 at the end of the last school year

First day: Aug. 29

What to know

The school system is expected to continue conversations about proposed changes to its homework grading policy.

About 10 minutes have been added to the school day, and start and end times have been rearranged.

At the end of the last school year, the school board OK’d unionizing for teachers and staff.

City of Alexandria Public Schools

Number of schools: 18

Total enrollment: 15,400

First day: Aug. 22

What to know

Fairfax County Public Schools

Number of schools: 198 schools and centers

Total enrollment: 178,000 last school year

First day: Aug. 22

What to know

Loudoun County Public Schools

Number of schools: 98

Total enrollment: 81,616

First day: Aug. 25

What to know

The county is opening Elaine E. Thompson Elementary School, its first three-story elementary school, which has already received an award from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Decarbonize Your Design Challenge.

It’s the first year of a new staggered schedule that aims to get more students to class on time.

The school system tightened social media access for middle school students.

This school year, the county will consider new discipline consequences for students.

Prince William County Public Schools

Number of schools: 95

Total enrollment: More than 89,000

First day: Aug. 22

What to know

Stafford County Public Schools

Number of schools: 33

Total enrollment: More than 29,500

First day: Aug. 9

What to know

The school system introduced a one-hour lunch for high schoolers, enabling students to work on assignments or speak with teachers as needed.

Seniors at Stafford High School told WTOP they’re cautiously optimistic that the pandemic won’t disrupt their final year of high school.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein, Kate Ryan, Jack Moore and John Domen contributed to this report.