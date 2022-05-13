RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company for staying in Russia | Rand Paul stalls quick OK of Ukraine package
Home » Frederick County, MD News » Frederick County school board…

Frederick County school board to draft anti-racist policy

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

May 13, 2022, 7:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Frederick County Public Schools in Maryland said the school board’s Racial Equity Committee will draft an anti-racism policy for the system “rejecting all acts of racism” as part of its “legal and moral imperative.”

The policy, first reported by the Frederick News-Post, calls acts of racism morally wrong and offensive, and says the school system won’t tolerate them.

“It is the Board’s intent that employees and students work and learn in an environment where they feel welcome and safe and valued,” the policy statement reads, “and allegations of racism will be swiftly and appropriately addressed.”

The school system also included plans to use its equity and racism tools to develop definitions of institutional, structural and individual racism along with cultural competence and implicit bias.

“Anti-racism is purposeful,” the board said in its definition of the term. “It challenges and counters racism and race based inequalities, prejudices, and discrimination [in institutional and social structures, practices, policies and regulations] through actions, theories, and conscious practices.”

The department will track its progress using data from school discipline, extra curricular opportunities, athletic suspensions, student enrollment in honors programs, hiring opportunities, professional learning and documenting racially motivated incidents.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

EEOC, DOJ 'sounding alarm’ over AI hiring tools that screen out disabled applicants

USPS board is now mostly Biden picks following latest Senate confirmations

1,400 EEOC employees will return to the office, but union negotiations still ongoing

Survey: What are your thoughts on return-to-office plans?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up