WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian airstrikes target Black Sea regions | Griner's trail update | Zelenskyy receives Churchill award | EU reaches deal to ration gas | Civilian medic on Ukraine war’s front lines
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. school board…

Montgomery Co. school board blocks plans for district’s first charter school

Jenny Glick | jglick@wtop.com

July 27, 2022, 3:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The school board in Montgomery County, Maryland, has squashed plans to open the first charter school in the district, voting 7-1 against opening a proposed charter school in Gaithersburg.

The Mentoring by Example College & Career Academy Business Learning Institute had already secured a $900 million grant for startup costs and planned to serve middle and high school students with a business-oriented curriculum. It also had the support of School Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight.

Before the vote, McKnight spoke about how the school’s administrators had satisfied earlier concerns. The board also rejected plans by MBLI last year, citing concerns about enrollment, transportation and the charter school’s ability to maintain funding.

“There was an articulated educational philosophy that was shared with us, we also talked about the founders’ experience around school leadership,” McKnight said.

Montgomery County Public School staff members supported conditional approval of the school, requiring more information by July 2023. However, board member Judith Docca indicated there were too many uncertainties, including the possibility future admissions would be too low, which would impact funding based on student enrollment numbers.

“I still have a concern over the enrollment,” Docca said. “In my mind, it means a lot of transportation is going to be involved because of the location.”

Docca also noted that a lot of Gaithersburg residents walk. However, the school’s location presented concerns about how students would be able to arrive to class.

“It is a walking community for the most part, but I’m not sure how many could really walk to your program,” Docca said.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Air Force hackathons show some ways security can be too much of a good thing

Army adding prep course to bring in recruits not meeting its standards

How two agencies are approaching employee training in a hybrid work setting

TSP board shares ‘optimistic’ timeline for resolving call center issues

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up