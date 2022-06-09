Anne Arundel Co. selects Kansas City school leader as next superintendent

Anne Arundel County in Maryland has picked a new superintendent to lead its school system.

In a news release, Anne Arundel County Public Schools said its board of education has selected Mark Bedell to serve as its next superintendent. Bedell will take over for George Arlotto, who announced in December that the school board declined to offer him another contract.

Bedell is currently the superintendent of Kansas City Public Schools in Missouri.

The county’s board of education is scheduled to meet June 17 to formally vote on Bedell’s appointment. If his contract is approved, his four-year term as head of the 83,000-student school system will begin July 1.

“Our Board is thrilled to welcome Dr. Bedell to Anne Arundel County as our new superintendent of Schools,” Board President Joanna Tobin said in a statement. “Dr. Bedell brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and innovative practices to this position, along with an impressive record of student success and achievement. We look forward to working with him to ensure that all our students receive a world class education.”

Bedell is the latest superintendent to be hired in the D.C. region in a cycle that saw Virginia’s Fairfax County and Maryland’s Frederick and Montgomery counties appoint leaders.

The county used search firm Hazard, Young Attea and Associates to lead its superintendent search.

In a news release, the school system said Bedell is a former Anne Arundel County resident who previously served as the school improvement officer for the Houston Independent School District and the assistant superintendent of high schools for Baltimore County Public Schools.

He has served as the superintendent of Kansas City Public Schools since 2016. The county release also says Bedell earned recognition for restoring the district’s accreditation, closing achievement gaps and raising graduation rates.

The Board of Education said it received 47 applications for the position and interviewed seven candidates before hiring Bedell.

In a statement, County Executive Steuart Pittman said, “I look forward to working with Dr. Mark Bedell, and continuing to provide the resources AACPS needs to deliver a high-quality education for all of our students.”