RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia claims advances | Germany's Merkel defends approach | US media face Russian visa denial
Home » Maryland News » Montgomery Co. schools says…

Montgomery Co. schools says additional security training underway after Magruder HS shooting report

Kate Ryan | kryan@wtop.com

June 7, 2022, 4:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A spokesperson for Montgomery County Public Schools says steps are being taken in response to an “after-action” report on the handling of the January shooting inside Magruder High School that left one student critically injured.

Chris Cram, director for the MCPS Department of Communication told WTOP that training is underway to bolster coordination between Montgomery County Police community engagement officers, or CEOs, and school staff.

The training, Cram says, is designed “to ensure we are on the same page” in emergencies and addresses topics including mental health, bullying, and security coverage of portable classrooms and athletic facilities.

The after-action report was authored by MCPS Chief Safety Officer Edward Clark and was submitted to the Maryland Center for School Safety last month, as required by state law.

Cram also said steps are being taken to make sure school staff have access to regular updates during any lockdown situations.

Among other recommendations in the report, a section labeled “Incident Observations and Lessons Learned” states that police and school officials should ensure “appropriate identified law enforcement agencies” have access to the technology (key fobs) needed to unlock exterior doors in the case of an emergency.

Cram told WTOP that making sure law enforcement agencies have the ability to unlock doors in an emergency situation “is something that has been discussed for some time.” He also said, at present, not all exterior doors in the school system use electronic keying systems.

Kate Ryan

As a member of the award-winning WTOP News, Kate is focused on state and local government. Her focus has always been on how decisions made in a council chamber or state house affect your house. She's also covered breaking news, education and more.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

House panel flexing its oversight muscles over JADC2 and CIO office

TSP participants experience login delays after online system update

Survey: What's your experience with the TSP update?

Polaris, Services MAC will be the first governmentwide contracts not have maximum dollar values

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up