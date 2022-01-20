Loudoun Co. schools implement schedule changes for next school year

Loudoun County Public Schools in Virginia are changing the schedules for the county's elementary, middle and high schools by the start of the next school year.

The introduction of a staggered schedule is aimed at getting more students to class on time. The county is currently dealing with bus driver shortages, which have caused delays in transporting students to their respective schools.

The new staggered schedule will take effect for the 2022-23 school year. It is broken down by grade level below.

Elementary

A total of 28 elementary schools will have their schedules changed to begin at 7:30 a.m. and end at 2:15 p.m.

LCPS said that this schedule change has these schools beginning and ending their school days 20 to 25 minutes earlier, except for Waxpool Elementary School, which will begin and end its school day 45 minutes earlier to align with a standard schedule.

They are:

Aldie

Arcola

Banneker

Belmont Station

Buffalo Trail

Cardinal Ridge

Catoctin

Cedar Lane

Countryside Station

Kenneth Culbert

Discovery

Frederick Douglass

Forest Grove

Hovatter

Legacy

Lovettsville

Lowes Island

Meadowland

Moorefield

Mountain View

Potowmack

Frances Hazel Reid

Rolling Ridge

Round Hill

Sycolin Creek

Waterford

Waxpool

Steuart Weller

Another 30 elementary schools will have their schedules adjusted to go from 8 a.m. until 2:45 p.m.

This will result in the school day beginning and ending 10 minutes later, except for Ball’s Bluff and Leesburg elementary schools, which will begin and end their day 15 minutes earlier.

Those schools are:

Algonkian

Ashburn

Ball’s Bluff

Rosa Lee Carter

Creighton’s Corner

Cool Spring

Dominion Trail

Emerick

Evergreen Mill

Goshen Post

Guilford

Hamilton

Hillside

Horizon

Hutchison Farm

Leesburg

Liberty

Lincoln

Little River

Lucketts

Madison’s Trust

Mill Run

Newton-Lee

Pinebrook

Sanders Corner

Seldens Landing

Sterling

Sugarland

Sully

John W. Tolbert Jr.

Loudoun County schools also noted that some elementary students could be walking to their bus stop or their school in the dark. The school system said that it will work with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, who is in charge of the county’s crossing guards, to make sure walkers have this vital safety measure in place.

Middle schools

Four middle schools will have their schedules changed to 8:30 a.m. to 3:18 p.m. This represents a time change of between five and 25 minutes earlier. Those schools are:

Brambleton

Mercer

J. Lupton Simpson

Willard

Seven middle schools will change their hours from 8:50 a.m. to 3:38 p.m. This time shift of 10 to 20 minutes later, with the exception of Smart’s Mill Middle School, which will start five minutes earlier come next year.

Those seven schools are:

Belmont Ridge

Eagle Ridge

J. Michael Lunsford

River bend

Smart’s Mill

Stone Hill

Trailside

High schools

All 17 of LCPS’ high schools will adjust their hours from 9:30 a.m. to 4:18 p.m. This represents a time change of 15 minutes later, except for Loudoun Valley and Woodgrove high schools, which represents a 20-minute change.

The high schools are:

Briar Woods

Broad Run

Dominion

John Champe

Freedom

Heritage

Independence

Lightridge

Loudoun County

Loudoun Valley

Park View

Potomac Falls

Riverside

Rock Ridge

Stone Bridge

Tuscarora

Woodgrove

The school system said that these later start and end times shouldn’t affect the start times for athletic events.

A few special programs within the county’s school system are also changing. They are listed below: