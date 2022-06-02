RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | UK pledges missiles to Ukraine | US, Germany to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine | What's in US military package to Ukraine? | Why Poland is boosting infrastructure
Arlington School Board OKs unionizing for teachers and staff

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

June 2, 2022, 11:05 AM

The Arlington School Board in Virginia has voted unanimously to authorize collective bargaining for teachers and staff.

It’s the second school district in the commonwealth to do so.

“I am very, very supportive and excited that we’re going to be able to have collective bargaining in Arlington Public Schools,” Superintendent Francisco Durán said during the May 26 meeting.

“It is a very important and necessary process for us to have for all of our employees to have a voice in making sure that decisions can be made.”

The Richmond school district already allows employees to unionize. Teachers in Loudoun County have submitted signatures to form a collective bargaining unit.

In March, teachers from the Prince William Education Association gave notice that they had collected the requisite signatures to form a collective bargaining unit.

The Arlington resolution is available to read online.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

