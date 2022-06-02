Arlington School Board OKs unionizing for teachers and staff

The Arlington School Board in Virginia has voted unanimously to authorize collective bargaining for teachers and staff.

It’s the second school district in the commonwealth to do so.

“I am very, very supportive and excited that we’re going to be able to have collective bargaining in Arlington Public Schools,” Superintendent Francisco Durán said during the May 26 meeting.

“It is a very important and necessary process for us to have for all of our employees to have a voice in making sure that decisions can be made.”

The Richmond school district already allows employees to unionize. Teachers in Loudoun County have submitted signatures to form a collective bargaining unit.

In March, teachers from the Prince William Education Association gave notice that they had collected the requisite signatures to form a collective bargaining unit.

The Arlington resolution is available to read online.