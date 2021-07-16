Smithsonian to end timed-entry passes for most museums

Starting next week, the Smithsonian will no longer require timed-entry passes to visit most of its museums, according to a release.

Free passes will still be required to visit the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the National Zoo.

Museums on the National Mall will return to their pre-pandemic hours, which for most is 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

According to a news release, The National Museum of African American History and Culture, which has required free timed-entry passes since it opened in 2016, will continue to require passes. The National Zoo began using the passes as a way to enforce COVID-19 capacity limits, but will continue using them to manage their normal limits.

Also starting Tuesday, the zoo will no longer require additional passes to visit the giant pandas. Visitors will just need a pass to enter the zoo.

Cooper Hewitt, the Smithsonian Design Museum in New York City, which typically charges for entry, will continue to require tickets but will offer free tickets through Oct. 31. All other Smithsonian museums will stop using timed-entry passes.

Several Smithsonian museums are scheduled to reopen this summer for the first time since March 2020. These locations will not use free timed-entry passes when they open, including the National Museum of African Art and the National Museum of Asian Art’s Freer Gallery, both opening Friday, July 16.

Reopening Schedule

Friday, July 16:

National Museum of African Art

National Museum of Asian Art’s Freer Gallery

Friday, July 30

National Air and Space Museum

Smithsonian Institution Building (the “Castle”)

Friday, Aug. 6

Anacostia Community Museum

Friday, Aug. 20

Hirshhorn Museum (Hirshhorn Sculpture Garden remains open)

Friday, Aug. 27

National Postal Museum

More information is available online.

