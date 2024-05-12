Weeklong event spotlights women’s health

Mother's Day kicks off National Women's Health Week with a focus on encouraging women of all ages to prioritize their health and well-being.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services leads the effort every May, starting on Mother’s Day, to encourage women of all ages to prioritize their health and well-being.

The NWHW 2024 messaging “encourages women to engage in healthy practices, access preventive care, and share their health experiences to inspire others,” according to the campaign.

Each day of the week focuses on a specific topic, from safe sexual health to maternal mental health:

There are also multiple free webinars on subjects including postpartum depression, menopause, osteoporosis and autoimmune diseases.

A live webinar on Thursday at 2 p.m. will feature frequently asked questions about maternal mental health with experts and women who got help for postpartum depression.

This year’s theme is, “empowering women to take charge of their health journeys and shining a light on health issues unique to women.”

The department encourages women to look at worksheets on how to organize any questions and family history before heading to the doctor so that your physician can best address your needs.

Women are also encouraged to share their health stories on social media with the hashtag #NWHW.

To register for the webinars, click here.

