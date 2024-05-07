Billy Porter, Keke Palmer headline DC’s Capital Pride Concert

Ava Max, Billy Porter, Keke Palmer, Exposé and Sapphira Cristál will be performing at the Capital Pride Concert on Sunday, June 9.

“Totally Radical.”

That’s the theme of this year’s Capital Pride Parade and could also describe the lineup for the concert that accompanies the annual event. The Capital Pride Alliance (CPA) announced Monday that Ava Max, Billy Porter, Keke Palmer, Exposé and Sapphira Cristál will be performing at the Capital Pride Concert on Sunday, June 9.

Not only will Porter and Palmer be performing, they will be serving as the parade’s grand marshals on Saturday, June 8.

“With Billy Porter and Keke Palmer leading the parade as grand marshals, we’re not only honoring their incredible contributions to the LGBTQ+ community but also amplifying their voices as fierce advocates for equality and acceptance,” said CPA Executive Director Ryan Bos.

Attendees this year will see the parade travel down a new route.

While the parade will begin at 14th and T streets in Northwest D.C., as usual, organizers recently changed the parade’s route. Marchers will no longer head toward Dupont Circle, a historically LGBTQ+ friendly sector of the city. Instead, the parade will continue down 14th Street to Freedom Plaza, turning onto Pennsylvania Avenue and ending at 9th Street, according to the organizers.

Marquia Parnell, a spokesperson for the organizers of the event, told Washingtonian that the organization made the change because the original route was too small for the potential hundreds of thousands of attendees.

The parade will take place on June 8 from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Shaw, Logan Circle, and Penn Quarter neighborhoods in D.C. The concert will take place on June 9 from noon to 10 p.m. on the Capitol Stage at 3rd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

