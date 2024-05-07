Battling brain disorder, Va. Rep. Wexton uses text-to-voice app in House speech

When Virginia Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton stepped to the microphone to tell fellow House members she wanted to rename a post office after a former constituent, it wasn't her voice making the speech.

On Monday, Wexton used a text-to-speech application on her iPad as an assistive device after last year’s diagnosis with a progressive brain disorder.

Holding her iPad’s speaker next to the microphone, Wexton explained to her colleagues why she was using the adaptive device to continue her work with progressive supranuclear palsy, or PSP.

“PSP makes it very difficult for me to speak, and I use an assistive app so that you and our colleagues can understand me,” Wexton said.

After the brief description of why she was addressing them slightly differently, she moved right to discussing legislation.

“I am proud to be here today speaking in support of my bill to rename the Purcellville, Virginia, post office in honor of my former constituent, the late Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright,” she said.

Wexton said Albright, who died in March 2022, chose to not have her mail delivered to her rural western Loudoun County farm, “but instead, became a fixture at the post office that will bear her name.”

An aide to Wexton told WTOP: “The tech she used yesterday and has been working with over the past month or so during committee hearings and other public speaking engagements is a text to speech app on her iPad.”

The aide said Wexton is able to enter her comments into the app and device, ahead of time. “She can load in a prewritten speech to the app and then have it play out loud. She has also used it in real time on a few occasions, to type out and play questions in committee or in meetings.”

In September 2023, Wexton announced she would not seek reelection after receiving an update on her health.

While receiving treatment for Parkinson’s disease, Wexton received a modified diagnosis of progressive supranuclear palsy. PSP is a form of atypical parkinsonian syndrome, also known as a Parkinson-plus disorder.

WTOP’s Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller says Wexton has widespread admiration from fellow lawmakers for continuing to come to work as she lives with her illness.

“She can be seen at the Capitol, getting assistance from staff, moving slowly and carefully,” said Miller. ” At the outset of her illness, I noticed her speech on the floor started to become more deliberate — it soon became clear why, when she announced that she had PSP.”

Early voting is underway ahead of the June 18 primary election, with 12 Democrats and 4 Republicans running in the primary to replace Wexton.

“By all accounts, she has bravely dealt with this illness, and it is a reflection of her commitment to public service that she has continued to come to Capitol Hill,” said Miller.

The House voted Tuesday to approve Wexton’s bill to rename the Purcellville post office in honor of Albright.

