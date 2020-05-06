Shoe donations help frontline employees get off on the right foot

Hoping to get frontline employees off on the right foot, a pair of local shoe companies is donating thousands of high-performance running shoes to people who are working to protect everyone during the pandemic.
The 5,000 shoes are being donated by Pacers Running and Potomac River Running Store, which both have locations in D.C. and Northern Virginia.
“We are distributing these shoes to frontline workers and hospital workers,” said Kathy Dalby, CEO of Pacers Running. “We know the value of your feet feeling good throughout the day so hopefully these shoes will make their shifts a little bit easier.”
The shoes, which are from the Switzerland-based company “ON Shoes,” feature a special cushioning system.
“These shoes specifically are very comfortable,” Dalby said. “Knowing that you have a pair of shoes on your feet from people who are really behind you — there’s some benefit there too, some emotional support.”
The two companies have been donating the shoes to a wide range of organizations and individuals including police officers, firefighters, medical providers, restaurant employees, delivery drivers and grocery store employees.
On Wednesday, the businesses dropped off 150 pairs of the shoes to hospital employees at the Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington.
“We are grateful to have the opportunity to support our front-line workers and many other charitable organizations,” said Potomac Running Company owners Cathy and Ray Pugsley.
“We know there are physical and mental health benefits to walking, running, and staying active and are so appreciative of the great community we serve.”
