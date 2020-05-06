Shoe donations help frontline employees get off on the right foot

Pacers Running and Potomac River Running Store in D.C. and Northern Virginia are donating 5,000 pairs of ON Shoes to frontline workers.

Ten pallets of shoes were shipped to the local running shoe companies. Courtesy Pacers Running and Potomac River Running Store ON shipped approximately 2,500 shoes, a total of 10 pallets, to each retailer. Employees then sorted them before they were distributed. Courtesy Pacers Running and Potomac River Running Store Shoes were donated to people still working during the pandemic. Courtes Pacers Running and Potomac River Running Store "ON Shoes" feature a special cushioning system. Courtesy Pacers Running and Potomac River Running Store Medical professionals are among those gettting the shoes. Courtesy Pacers Running and Potomac River Running Store ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Hoping to get frontline employees off on the right foot, a pair of local shoe companies is donating thousands of high-performance running shoes to people who are working to protect everyone during the pandemic.

The 5,000 shoes are being donated by Pacers Running and Potomac River Running Store, which both have locations in D.C. and Northern Virginia.

“We are distributing these shoes to frontline workers and hospital workers,” said Kathy Dalby, CEO of Pacers Running. “We know the value of your feet feeling good throughout the day so hopefully these shoes will make their shifts a little bit easier.”

The shoes, which are from the Switzerland-based company “ON Shoes,” feature a special cushioning system.

“These shoes specifically are very comfortable,” Dalby said. “Knowing that you have a pair of shoes on your feet from people who are really behind you — there’s some benefit there too, some emotional support.”

The two companies have been donating the shoes to a wide range of organizations and individuals including police officers, firefighters, medical providers, restaurant employees, delivery drivers and grocery store employees.

On Wednesday, the businesses dropped off 150 pairs of the shoes to hospital employees at the Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington.

“We are grateful to have the opportunity to support our front-line workers and many other charitable organizations,” said Potomac Running Company owners Cathy and Ray Pugsley.

“We know there are physical and mental health benefits to walking, running, and staying active and are so appreciative of the great community we serve.”

More Coronavirus news