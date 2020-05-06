Under the new legislation, long-term care facilities are required to provide daily status reports to the District health department. Such facilities have been at the center of coronavirus outbreaks in the D.C. region and across the U.S.

Nursing homes in D.C. will be required to report staffing shortages, and food delivery services will have their compensation capped under the third COVID-19 emergency relief bill the D.C. Council passed Tuesday.

The council also caps third-party food delivery service compensation at 15%, a measure aimed at preventing companies such as Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub from exploiting local restaurants burdened by the economic impact of the pandemic.

“We are keeping it affordable for neighbors and residents to continue to support our businesses during this time,” said Ward 4 Council member Brandon Todd.

The bill expands the ban on rent increases in the District and requires utility companies to set up payment plans for default customers.

It also enables those running for office to collect digital signatures.

The council tabled a portion of the bill that addressed insurance relief payouts.

The legislation is awaiting Mayor Muriel Bowser’s signature.

