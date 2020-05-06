Maryland launches portal to connect medical equipment suppliers and buyers during coronavirus crisis

Maryland has launched an online portal to connect the suppliers of medical equipment like masks and gloves with buyers during the coronavirus crisis.

Maryland has launched an online portal to connect the suppliers of medical equipment, such as masks and gloves, with buyers during the coronavirus crisis, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday.

The Maryland Manufacturing Network Supplier Portal is an online platform where companies that manufacture personal protective equipment (PPE) can find buyers and those who need it can find suppliers.

“One of the biggest challenges Maryland and our nation have faced in battling coronavirus has been ensuring we have a steady supply of PPE for our health care workers, first responders and essential employees,” Hogan said in a release.

“This portal offers a one-stop-shop where manufacturers of PPE and other essential items can connect with the buyers that need these items the most and help us address critical supply chain demand.”

Shoring up Maryland’s supply of personal protective equipment is one of the building blocks in Hogan’s recovery plan for the state, called “Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery.”

The full plan can be read online (PDF).

Since March 27, Maryland has received:

KN95 masks: 4.5 million units

4.5 million units Gloves: 3.5 million units

3.5 million units Face Shields: 1.1 million units

1.1 million units N95 masks: 600,000 units

600,000 units Gowns: 150,000 units

150,000 units Hand Sanitizer: 47,000 gallons

47,000 gallons Infrared Thermometers: 5,000 units

“As the coronavirus pandemic unfolded in our state, many of our local manufacturers, particularly those that were already producing PPE, reached out to us to see how they could help in increasing production of these critical items,” Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz said in a release.

“This overwhelming response from our business community led us to partner with Maryland MEP to develop this tool which will enable buyers to search for Maryland companies that are making the supplies they need most.”