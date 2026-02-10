Surging popularity of ‘Heated Rivalry’ turns into big business in DC

The HBO Max show has become a viral sensation, and many D.C. bars and entertainment venues are capitalizing by throwing watch parties and other events.

With the number of hockey jerseys in the room, you could’ve expected a Washington Capitals game on the big screen.

But on a closer look, you’d see the name “Rozanov” on the backs of the jerseys and the hit new TV show “Heated Rivalry” projected on the wall.

The crowd was jam packed on Spark Social’s back patio, an LGBTQ+ bar in the U Street Corridor in D.C. Many fans sat on the ground and even the doorsteps after the chairs quickly filled up.

“We are obsessed with this show,” said Ambar, an attendee. “It’s a beautiful love story.”

“Heated Rivalry” follows the fictional story of two professional hockey players, Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander, who are enemies in the public eye but lovers behind closed doors. The show is an adaptation of the seven-book “Game Changers” series by Rachel Reid. The Crave production is being celebrated for its positive representation of the LGBTQ+ community within the world of sports, particularly hockey.

“We all crave queer representation in the media and, at that, good queer representation in the media,” said Lainee, who went to the watch party at Spark Social.

After premiering Nov. 28, “Heated Rivalry” took social media by storm, becoming a viral sensation. Now, D.C. businesses are jumping on the craze by hosting watch parties, dance nights and book clubs.

“We really wanted to capitalize on this moment,” said Jen Bell, co-head of the booking department at the 9:30 Club.

The 9:30 Club is hosting three “Heated Rivalry” dance parties in February, all of which are sold out. Altogether, that’s 3,600 tickets.

“I haven’t seen anything like this in a while,” Bell said.

The 9:30 Club wanted to book more dance parties but couldn’t fit it in their schedule, according to Bell. But their sister venue, The Anthem, had an open date in March 6.

“That’s 6,000 tickets, and that for a dance party is really, truly insane,” Bell said.

At the time of our interview, there were only 200 tickets left for the March 6 party.

As You Are, a staple bar for the D.C. LGBTQ+ community, hosted a “Heated Rivalry” dance party Jan 24. Just like Spark Social and the 9:30 Club, it was a blowout, with a line around the block.

As You Are even had a special drink menu inspired by the show.

“I wanted to curate to the characters,” said Nic, the creator behind the drinks. “For Shane’s drink, I did a ginger ale drink that could also be a mocktail because he doesn’t drink in the show sometimes.”

Another notable favorite on the menu was a French 75 called “Bubble Butt.”

As You Are has seen a decrease in customers since the federal law enforcement surge in August, so much so that the bar started a GoFundMe to help them afford operational costs.

Gigi Balderas, the bar’s social media manager, said their “Heated Rivalry” event has given As You Are a newfound sense of momentum.

“It felt kind of like a light at the end of the tunnel,” Balderas said.

It’s not just dance nights and watch parties that are selling out. It’s the books themselves, too.

Little District Books, an entirely LGBTQ+ bookstore in Capitol Hill, told WTOP that in November, none of books in the “Game Changers” series were a store bestseller. That all changed after the show premiered on HBO Max.

In less than a month, at the end of year, three of the books in the series were in their top 10 most sold books of 2025.

The soaring popularity of the TV show and book series also spawned a new monthly event at Little District Books called the “Cottage Book Club.”

“I love Rachel Reid books,” said Doro, a book club attendee. “The series adaptation for TV is amazing.”

Doro, a parent, said she doesn’t get a lot of “me time.” But she made sure to put the Cottage Book Club on her calendar.

“I’m here to join like-minded people,” she said. “It’s so insanely cool to have so many people coming together for an event and share joy.”

So, what has everyone hooked? Why has “Heated Rivalry” taken over social life in D.C.?

“In a very divided world, it’s something that people are rallying together on,” Bell said. “It gives so much hope, it gives escapism.”

Jeff Bock, who attended the Spark Social watch party, said this show couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We are looking for some joy right now,” Bock said. “After a terrible 2025, it was a tough year, and here comes in this amazing experience that is pulling people together.”

At the watch party, many were rewatching the show for a second or even third time. It’s not just the show they are gravitating too, but the sense of community it has created.

“I cannot explain the amount of excitement I first had when watching this show,” said watch party viewer Nia. “It’s nice to be in a room with people who also feel that same giddiness.”

