Home » Virginia News » Va. Gold Cup to…

Va. Gold Cup to run with no spectators, tailgating, fancy hats

Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP

May 6, 2020, 7:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Virginia Gold Cup — the annual rite of spring blending steeplechase racing, tailgating, sun dresses and shoulder-to-shoulder socializing — will likely be run with no spectators in June, at Great Meadow in The Plains.

Details are still to be confirmed, but a letter has been sent to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Agriculture Secretary Bettina Ring, outlining how the National Steeplechase Association would run the event, given current coronavirus social distancing requirements, according to the Fauquier Times.

The day of steeplechase racing would be run with no spectators and traceable monitoring of competitors and support staff.

Earlier, the May 2 event was rescheduled to June 20, but the letter to Northam suggests a June 27 date.

While a typical Gold Cup afternoon involves tens of thousands of people tailgating with elaborate samplings of food and drink served out of the hatches of SUVs, as well as sponsored tents on Members Hill, amid a good-natured fashion show, including fancy hats, this year’s races would be livestreamed.

And this year’s event would not include pari-mutuel betting.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up