Va. Gold Cup to run with no spectators, tailgating, fancy hats

Virginia's Gold Cup — an annual mix of steeplechase racing and social networking — will likely be run in June with no spectators.

The Virginia Gold Cup — the annual rite of spring blending steeplechase racing, tailgating, sun dresses and shoulder-to-shoulder socializing — will likely be run with no spectators in June, at Great Meadow in The Plains.

Details are still to be confirmed, but a letter has been sent to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Agriculture Secretary Bettina Ring, outlining how the National Steeplechase Association would run the event, given current coronavirus social distancing requirements, according to the Fauquier Times.

The day of steeplechase racing would be run with no spectators and traceable monitoring of competitors and support staff.

Earlier, the May 2 event was rescheduled to June 20, but the letter to Northam suggests a June 27 date.

While a typical Gold Cup afternoon involves tens of thousands of people tailgating with elaborate samplings of food and drink served out of the hatches of SUVs, as well as sponsored tents on Members Hill, amid a good-natured fashion show, including fancy hats, this year’s races would be livestreamed.

And this year’s event would not include pari-mutuel betting.