Maryland’s positive COVID-19 test rate drops as testing sites increase

Maryland's positivity rate for COVID-19 testing has dropped to 12.4%, with Prince George’s and Montgomery counties also seeing steep drops in positive results.

Maryland’s positivity rate for COVID-19 testing has dropped to 12.4%, with Prince George’s and Montgomery counties also seeing steep drops in positive results, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday.

The statewide positivity rate was at its highest at 26.9% on April 17, Hogan said in a news release.

Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, the areas that have been impacted the most since the start of the pandemic, have dropped significantly. Prince George’s was averaging a 42% positivity rate in early May. Now, its rate is at 19.4%. Montgomery County is averaging 14.4% of positive results, down from a high of 32.6%.

All three rates are less than half the jurisdictions’ earlier highs.

Meanwhile, more testing locations are preparing to open statewide, raising the number of sites to about 100.

CVS Pharmacy will add an additional 13 COVID-19 testing sites across Maryland, including locations in Greenbelt, Hyattsville and Frederick. Check here for all the locations.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-through testing sites can be found here.

The Six Flags America amusement park in Prince George’s County will be opening as a COVID-19 drive-through testing site on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. People do not need to have an appointment or doctor’s order.

A new Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program site in Clinton is set to open Thursday on an appointment-only basis, according to a Maryland Department of Health tweet. The Hyattsville VEIP testing site will be closed all week.

In total, Maryland has conducted 316,797 tests, including 16,354 tests in the last 24 hours.

“Each day, we are conducting more tests and offering more places for Marylanders to get tested,” Hogan said.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.