Northam: Face coverings required in public in Va. starting Friday

Face coverings will be required inside public establishments starting Friday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday. Here's the latest.

Face coverings will be required inside public establishments starting Friday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday. He also addressed photos of him without a face covering interacting with well-wishers in Virginia Beach over the weekend.

At a briefing, Northam said that anywhere people can congregate in groups — including but not limited to stores, restaurants, barbershops, government buildings and public transportation — must wear face coverings, with a few exceptions for people:

Eating or drinking at a restaurant

Exercising

Who have a health condition that prohibits a face covering

Who are under the age of 10, although Northam strongly recommended children over 3 years old to wear one, if possible.

The governor said the order will be enforced by the Virginia Department of Health, not law enforcement.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Northam said during his visit to Virginia Beach on Saturday, he was on the way to talk to reporters when he was caught off-guard by Virginians seeking photos with the governor.

“I was not prepared because my mask was in the car,” he said. “I take full responsibility for that.

“People held me accountable and I appreciate that. In the future, when I’m out in the public, I will be better prepared. We’re all forming new habits and routines, and we’re all adjusting to this new normal,” Northam said.