Maryland to complete 1st stage of reopening Friday; Montgomery Co. still cautious

Maryland is poised to move forward with the completion of Phase One of the state’s reopening plan on Friday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced. And, if these “encouraging downward trends continue into next week,” Hogan said the state will then be in a position to begin entering Phase 2.

Starting 5 p.m. Friday, restaurants and social organizations — such as American Legions, VFWs or Elk Clubs — will be able to begin to reopen for outdoor dining; youth sports and youth day camps may resume; and outdoor pools and drive-in movie theaters can reopen. Strict guidelines must be followed in order to proceed.

Restaurants must follow strict public health requirements from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration and the National Restaurant Association.

This means that restaurant customers must maintain an appropriate distance, each table can have no more than six people, restaurants must provide single-use disposable paper menus, and tables and chair must be sanitized between seatings.

Also allowed to resume Friday are outdoor activities, including limited low-contact outdoor practices for youth sports. These should have limited group sizes, and there should be limited touching of shared equipment and gear, as well as the ability to engage in physical distancing.

Youth day camps can also resume for outdoor activities with a limit of no more than 10 people in a group. But out-of-state or overnight campers are not allowed.

Outdoor pools may also reopen with strict safety guidelines, including 25% capacity restrictions, and strict physical distancing and sanitation measures.

Hogan said that all jurisdictions statewide are able to move forward with fully completing the first stage of reopening.

He said that 23 of 24 jurisdictions have entered or announced their plans to enter Phase One, with Montgomery County being the exception.

Six Flags in Prince George’s Co. to offer COVID-19 testing

The Six Flags America amusement park in Prince George’s County, Maryland, is being turned into a “major” drive-through coronavirus testing site, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday.

The new testing site will open Friday, the governor’s office announced in a news release. The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the Maryland Department of Health.

“There are now more COVID-19 testing options for Maryland residents than ever,” Hogan said in a statement. “Using our expanded capacity and supplies, we continue to increase testing options by opening new sites and enhancing capacity at existing testing locations.”

People seeking COVID-19 tests at the Six Flags site do not need appointments or doctors’ orders. The tests will be administered by the Maryland Department of Health.

The announcement of the Six Flags site came as another testing site in Prince George’s County was unexpectedly closed Wednesday.

The testing site at the converted Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program station in Hyattsville was closed Wednesday seemingly without notice, according to a tweet from County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

“We regret so many of our residents were inconvenienced by this unexpected closing,” she said. The site is run by the state.

The State did not notify us they were closing their testing site in Hyattsville today. As a reminder, any resident seeking testing can call our County Health Department hotline at 301-883-6627. We regret so many of our residents were inconvenienced by this unexpected closing. — County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (@CEXAlsobrooks) May 27, 2020

In addition, another testing site at a converted VEIP station in Clinton, which was set to open Thursday on an appointment-free basis, will actually require appointments, the Maryland Department of Health said in a tweet.

The department said all VEIP stations are operating on an appointment-only basis this week.

Last week, Hogan announced nearly two dozen COVID-19 testing sites at CVS pharmacies and Walmart locations across the state.

Maryland maintains an interactive map of testing locations across the state.

Montgomery Co. case numbers improving, but no date for reopening yet

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said Wednesday that with improving COVID-19 metrics in the region, an announcement about a reopening plan could come sometime in the next two weeks.

Elrich said the county has been putting together a modified version of Hogan’s business pledge, though aspects of the county pledge would be mandatory for a business to qualify for reopening.

Though case numbers in Montgomery County are trending downward, and many of the CDC metrics for reopening have been met or will be met in a matter of days if current trends continue, Elrich said the county would not reopen as soon as Friday because businesses would not have the information that they would need to plan for a safe reopening.

Elrich said the large crowds seen at Ocean City, Maryland, over Memorial Day weekend did concern him, and he hoped that they would not cause a spike in cases in Montgomery County.