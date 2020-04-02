2 DC-area residents cleaning up local waterways during lockdown

Two D.C.-area residents have launched a charitable organization dedicated to cleaning up local waterways amid stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

Up first for Advocates for Clean and Clear Waterways: cleaning up Hunting Creek.

Caleb Merendino and Ben Swanson, the pair behind the group, said they’ve pulled 110 bags of garbage out of the creek over the past six days and will need another 100 bags to finish the cleanup.

They decided to trace where the trash was coming from, and their search led them to the Alexandria Recycling Center off Eisenhower Avenue.

Once inside, the duo took a video of the conditions. In it, a tractor is seen moving around mulch in an area next to recycling bins. There’s trash in between the rows of bins. Conditions are the same for the area between the last row of bins and a fence that surrounds the property.

The camera closes in on holes in the fence and areas where the trash appears to wash out under the fence and down a hill that leads right into the waterway and, eventually, into the Potomac River.

Merendino and Swanson said they have notified the city of Alexandria about the trash problem.

The cleanup appears to be the first effort for Merendino and Swanson at Advocates for Clean and Clear Waterways. They launched their effort in the last month.

They plan to lead more pollution cleanup efforts in local communities, they say on their website.

More information, along with video and pictures, can be found on the group’s Facebook page or website.

