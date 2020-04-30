National Memorial Day Concert won’t be held on West Lawn of US Capitol

For the first time in 30 years, the annual National Memorial Day Concert won't be held on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

Due to the coronavirus shutdown, Capital Concerts will instead present a special 90-minute broadcast on PBS on Sunday, May 24 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

“In this unprecedented time, when the nation needs it most, we will bring Americans together as one family to honor our heroes,” said executive producer Michael Colbert. “This has been the mission of the National Memorial Day Concert for 30 years, and we look forward to sharing stories and music of support, hope, resilience, and patriotism.”

Tony-winning actor Joe Mantegna returns to host with Emmy winner Gary Sinise.

“It’s one of my favorite things to do each year,” Sinise told WTOP in 2016. “It’s a great way to pay tribute to those who have sacrificed for our country … We have great performers every year.”

“It’s our most important holiday because it’s the one holiday that allows us to have all the others,” Mantegna told WTOP in 2018.

“Hamilton” star Christopher Jackson will open the show by singing the national anthem. Then, there will be performances from Cynthia Erivo, Renee Fleming, Trace Adkins, CeCe Winans, Kelli O-Hara, Mary McCormack and the National Symphony Orchestra conducted by Jack Everly.

The broadcast will also feature special messages from military personnel, from Gen. Colin Powell to Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Viewers will also see “greatest hits” from past years, including celebrity guests Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne and Esai Morales.

As always, expect the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets, the U.S. Army Chorus, the U.S. Army Voices and Downrange, the Soldiers’ Chorus of the U.S. Army Field Band, the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters, the U.S. Air Force Singing Sergeants, and Service Color Teams provided by the Military District of Washington, D.C.

In addition to the free broadcast on PBS, the program will also stream to troops serving around the world on the American Forces Network.