Capital Area Food Bank is getting bigger and needs new warehouse in Northern Virginia

The Capital Area Food Bank is getting a new warehouse in Northern Virginia. But it needs your help to cover some of the cost of the new building.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Capital Area Food Bank is growing and needs your help

The Capital Area Food Bank’s biggest warehouse is in Northeast D.C., but it also has a warehouse in Northern Virginia that’s been far smaller than what has been needed for almost as long as the organization has owned it.

But a new warehouse is on the way. The nonprofit food bank is building on to its existing 12,000- square-foot warehouse in Lorton that will have about four times the space it currently has.

For the food bank, bigger really is better, even though the need for a larger space reflects a growing need for food in the D.C. area.

“We have about 1.2 million people who are food-insecure, across the greater Washington region,” said Radha Muthiah, CEO of the Capital Area Foodbank. “And about half a million of them live in Northern Virginia. We have seen the need in Northern Virginia grow over the years.”

The new warehouse helps the food bank better meet that need.

“We have five times the amount of freezer space in this new warehouse. We have 10 times the amount of refrigerated space in the new warehouse,” said Muthiah. “And we have convening space for our nonprofit partners to collaborate and being able to provide services to those who need it. And we have volunteer engagement space.”

Having the extra space means the food bank will be able to draw from the harvest of Virginia farms, she added.

“So we have more produce and more protein, all of which are expensive in the grocery store, and all of which are necessary for young children to concentrate in school and for adults to be able to thrive,” Muthiah said.

The warehouse is just off Interstate 95 in Lorton, making it more accessible to those who need assistance in that part of the region. But the food bank needs help to cover the shortfall.

“This building costs us $35 million,” she said. “We’re so fortunate to be able to have governments at every level — state, federal and local — provide about a third of what was required to build this building. The private community of generous individuals, some contributing small amounts, some contributing significant amounts, have helped us with the rest. But there still is a shortfall of about $1 million. And that’s what we’re hoping that the public will be able to help us address that gap,” Muthiah said.

For more information on how to donate, visit the Capital Area Food Bank website.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.