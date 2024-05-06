Live Radio
Home » Local News » Explore Latin American cuisines…

Explore Latin American cuisines during Latin Restaurant Weeks

Cheyenne Corin | cheyenne.corin@wtop.com

May 6, 2024, 5:20 PM

Here is a chance to taste Latin American cuisines from Brazil, Peru, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Mexico and more in the D.C. area.

On Friday, Latin Restaurant Weeks kicked off and there’s still plenty of time to enjoy the special offers. Latin Restaurant Weeks are hosted in Miami, Atlanta, Chicago and now for the first time the D.C. area.

The two-week celebration that takes place through May 17 aims to empower and unify the Hispanic hospitality community by showcasing cooking traditions from more than 10 Latin American countries. In the D.C. area, there’s more than 40 participating restaurants, including Muchas Gracias, Bandit Taco and El Pollo Rico.

Each restaurant also has special offers and menus to offer to customers.

For more information and to see the menus of participating restaurants, visit the Latin Restaurant Weeks website.

