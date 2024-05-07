Police identify man that crashed into White House barrier after running two lights

D.C. police have identified the driver that died after crashing into a White House complex barrier on Saturday night after running two lights.

57-year-old James Chester Lewis Jr., of Matthews, North Carolina, crashed into a security barrier along the outer perimeter of the White House complex, according to police.

The preliminary investigation found that Lewis was traveling at a high speed westbound in the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue at around 10:16 p.m. He drove through two red lights before striking a vehicle barrier at the intersection of 15th Street and E Street.

Lewis was found with severe injuries after the collision and was pronounced dead by officers at the scene.

Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the United States Secret Service, released a statement on the agency’s response to the crash after midnight Sunday.

“Security protocols were implemented as officers cleared the vehicle and attempted to render aid to the driver who was discovered deceased,” Guglielmi said. “There was no threat to the White House.”

The crash is still under investigation by D.C. police and the Secret Service.

A map of the crash location is included below.

