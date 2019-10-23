DC bars, restaurants expected to be jumping for World Series games

Restaurant operators around D.C. say World Series excitement won't be limited to Southeast D.C. but will likely reach nightspots throughout the area.

Bars and restaurants in the Navy Yard and Capitol Riverfront neighborhoods near Nationals Park are expected to be buzzing for the next several nights. And restaurant operators say World Series excitement won’t be limited to Southeast D.C. but will likely reach nightspots throughout the area.

“We’re looking at record crowds, I’m sure, for this type of game day event,” said Erik Bergman, director of operations for the Neighborhood Restaurant Group, owners of Blue Jacket, a microbrewery and bar in Navy Yard.

“We feel really fortunate to have the games land on the weekend, so that allows people more time to come out and check out the neighborhood before the game,” Bergman said.

He added, “We’re taking it to a new level with the World Series. It’s something none of us have experienced down there at that neighborhood before; we’re really excited about it.”

Blue Jacket has shared the developing neighborhood with the Washington Nationals since 2013.

Adding to the festivities, the Capitol Riverfront Business Improvement District announced that there will be free, live music on the boardwalk stage, and game viewing on three jumbo TV screens. There will also be a Friday pep rally with the Eastern Senior High School marching band.

“The whole city comes alive — bars and restaurants — it just puts a smile on people’s faces, even if they’re not baseball fans,” said Dan Simons, co-owner of Founding Farmers, which operates six restaurants in the D.C. area but none close to the ballpark.

Simons believes the excitement of the series compels people to want to be around others.

“If the team wins, people want to go out and celebrate; if the team loses, sometimes people want to go out just to commiserate,” Simons said, before adding, “Go Nats, and let’s win this thing!”

