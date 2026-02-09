Md. Gov. Moore caps off series of stellar football predictions by nailing Super Bowl pick

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore capped off a stellar month of picking NFL and College Football Playoff games for WTOP by nailing his Super Bowl pick.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore capped off a stellar month of picking NFL and College Football Playoff games for WTOP by nailing his Super Bowl pick.

Not only did he predict Seattle would win (they were 4.5 point favorites over New England), he told WTOP on Friday, “I think it’s probably going to be closer to 10 … I don’t think this game is going to be close.”

The Seattle Seahawks won by 16 beating the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday night.

Moore predicted results for 16 games in all, going 11-2 in picking games in the NFL Wild Card round, divisional round, conference championship games and Super Bowl LX.

For his college picks, he went 3-0, picking the two semifinal games and the championship game.

Overall, he went 14-2.

On Friday, Moore acknowledged his prognosticating prowess was part luck and part skill.

“I study this stuff. I follow this stuff,” Moore said. “There are definitely analytics that I will put into it.”

The combination of luck, skill and analytics seemed to work very well, to say the least. Here’s a breakdown of all Moore’s picks:

NFL Playoffs

Wild card round (5-1):

Rams over Panthers

over Panthers Bears over Packers

over Packers San Francisco over Philadelphia

over Philadelphia New England over Los Angeles Chargers

over Los Angeles Chargers Texans over Steelers

over Steelers Jacksonville over Buffalo (wrong)

Divisional round (3-1):

Denver over Buffalo

over Buffalo Seattle over San Francisco

over San Francisco New England over Houston

over Houston Bears over Rams (wrong)

Championship games (2-0):

AFC: New England over Denver

over Denver NFC: Seattle over Los Angeles Rams

Super Bowl (1-0):

Seattle over New England

College Football Playoffs

Semifinal games (2-0):

Miami over Ole Miss

over Ole Miss Indiana over Oregon

National Championship game (1-0):

Indiana over Miami

When asked for his reaction to his amazing month making picks, Moore enjoyed his mic drop moment, simply telling WTOP, “Y’all heard it here first. Gov. Moore knows ball.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.