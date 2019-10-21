Nats Park road closures, parking info announced for World Series

The 2019 World Series will bring an influx of people D.C. to watch the Washington Nationals take on the Houston Astros. From watch parties to home games, here's how to get around Nationals Park.

The 2019 World Series will bring an influx of people to D.C. to watch the Washington Nationals take on the Houston Astros. From watch parties to home games, here’s how to get around Nationals Park.

D.C. is encouraging baseball fans to use public transit and other forms of transportation to travel to and from the stadium area during the games.

Here is the World Series schedule.

Game 1, Tuesday, Oct. 22 — Watch party at Nationals Park

Game 2, Wednesday, Oct. 23 — Watch party at Nationals Park

Game 3, Friday, Oct. 25 — Nationals Park

Game 4, Saturday, Oct. 26 — Nationals Park

Game 5*, Sunday, Oct. 27 — Nationals Park

Game 6*, Tuesday, Oct. 29 — Away game

Game 7*, Wednesday, Oct. 30 — Away game

*If necessary

Road closures and restriction

First Street Southeast, south of M Street Southeast, will be one-way southbound, continuing west onto Potomac Avenue Southeast to South Capitol Street for each home game or Nats Park watch party.

The following streets will be restricted to local and event traffic for all home games and watch parties from 3 p.m. to around midnight:

Half Street Southeast between M and N streets Southeast.

Van Street Southeast between M and N streets Southeast (access to residential parking garages will be permitted).

N Street Southeast between First Street Southeast and New Jersey Avenue Southeast (access to parking lots will be permitted).

Potomac Avenue Southeast from First to South Capitol streets Southeast.

The following streets will be closed to all vehicles during all home games and watch parties from 3 p.m. to around midnight:

Half Street Southeast between M and N streets Southeast.

N Street Southeast between Nationals Park GEICO parking garage (Van Street Southeast) and First Street Southeast.

N Place Southeast.

Parking restrictions

D.C. warns residents and visitors to expect “significant impacts to on-street parking” on the corridor between South Capitol Street and the 11th Street Bridge between Interstate 395/695 to the Anacostia River.

Emergency no-parking restrictions will be in effect 24 hours a day staring Oct. 25 and will remain in place for the duration of the World Series home games.

Pay close attention to posted signage in the area.

If you’re arriving to the stadium by car sharing or moped, you are expected to obey all posted parking restrictions.

Metrorail

Navy Yard-Ballpark Station is one block away from the stadium, and it will be open 20 minutes after each game ends. Fans should use the New Jersey Avenue entrance.

Other nearby stations to consider is Waterfront Station on the Green Line (0.9 miles away) and Capitol South on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines (0.7 miles away).

Buses

DC Circulator’s Eastern Market-L’Enfant Plaza route, which provides direct access to Nationals Park, will be extended until 1 a.m. for each home game.

Metrobus lines 74 and P6 have a stop near Nationals Park.

Taxis and ride-share

There will be a temporary taxi stand along M Street Southeast between New Jersey Avenue Southeast and South Capitol Street Southeast for each home game.

Those using ride-sharing services should use the pick-up/drop-off zones on K or L streets Southeast.

If you plan on taking a water taxi, Potomac Riverboat Company will have water taxi service before and after each home game.

Bikes, scooters

Dockless bicycle and scooter corrals will be available at the corner of First and M streets Southeast; the 1100 block of First Street Southeast; the 1200 block of New Jersey Avenue Southeast; and the corner of Tingey and Third streets Southeast.

Nationals Park also has a free bike valet in Garage C at the corner of N and First streets Southeast. The bike valet accepts bikes two hours before the game and closes one hour after the last out.

