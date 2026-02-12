DC United proposes new soccer stadium, academy project in Baltimore

D.C. United is looking to expand its reach to Baltimore, Maryland, proposing a new stadium for multiple teams and a youth academy in the Charm City.

D.C. United co-chairman and CEO Jason Levien (left) and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott during an event Feb. 12, 2026, announcing a planned partnership between the MLS team and the city of Baltimore.(WTOP/José Umaña) D.C. United co-chairman and CEO Jason Levien (left) and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott during an event Feb. 12, 2026, announcing a planned partnership between the MLS team and the city of Baltimore.(WTOP/José Umaña)

The MLS club announced Thursday its push to pursue a 12,000-seat venue on the site of Carroll Park Golf Course, about three miles west of the Inner Harbor. United co-chair and CEO Jason Levien said the new stadium would house a new MLS Next Pro affiliate team, a new professional women’s soccer team and youth soccer academies.

“We want to build the professional soccer foundation in Baltimore that’s going to lead to growth in the future,” Levien said.

The push to Baltimore has been a yearslong process, since the Maryland Stadium Authority first approved conducting a stadium study for a new soccer-specific stadium in the Baltimore area in 2022. A more detailed report was released in May 2025, examining two sites, Carroll Park and Swann Park.

United chose the 80-arce Carroll Park site, which has been home to a public golf course since 1923. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott identified it as the city’s least used golf course, Levien said, making it the team’s best option for the project.

The project would include a stadium, a practice field and a 40,000-square-foot building, Levien said, with classrooms, a weight room, locker rooms, a gymnasium and a cafeteria.

United’s affiliate team in MLS Next Pro, a third-division professional soccer league, would be housed at the new stadium. However, the primary tenant would be a professional women’s soccer team owned by NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, who grew up in Baltimore after moving from Brooklyn during his childhood.

“Carmelo is someone who loves soccer. He owned a soccer team in Puerto Rico. He’s from Baltimore,” Levien said. “He’s going to lead that effort on the development but also with the professional women’s team.”

Two state lawmakers — Sen. Antonio Hayes and Del. Mark Edelson — have introduced bills to provide $216 million of state bonds for the project. Levien said it will be a “private-public partnership.”

“Now that we’ve got the legislation introduced; we’ve got the mayor on board; we’ve got Carmelo Anthony, who wants to be a sports team and owner with us and a partner in Baltimore … we think the stars have aligned for us to make this really happen,” Levien said.

The stadium announcement also comes after United moved its upcoming regular season match against MLS Cup Champions Inter Miami on March 7 to M&T Bank Stadium.

Miami features multiple high-profile stars, including Argentine midfielder Lionel Messi, bringing higher demand, Levien said, requiring the change. United’s home stadium, Audi Field, in Southwest D.C. only holds 20,000.

Mayor Scott attended the news conference, declaring March 7 as “B-More United Day.” He also pledged his support on the stadium project and United’s involvement in the city.

“We are proud to welcome D.C. United and professional soccer here to Baltimore next month, but more importantly, for the years to come,” Scott said. “We look forward to working with everyone to make sure that professional soccer has a home here in Baltimore.”

