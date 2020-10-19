This Halloween, use the 100-calorie rule for eating candy

How much is 100 calories of candy? Consumer Reports has the answer with a handy candy calorie guide.

Like many things, Halloween trick-or-treating won’t be the same this year.

Still, there’s bound to be a big bowl of candy in your sights at some point, so what to do if you’re trying to watch your waistline?

You can still partake, but perhaps try limiting yourself to 100 calories of the stuff each day.

OK, but how much is 100 calories of candy? Consumer Reports has the answer with a handy candy calorie guide.

Love Hershey’s Kisses? One hundred calories is four and a half of them.

M&M’s? Count out 23. And, if you have a Starburst craving, five pieces is your 100-calorie maximum.

Personally, I love Butterfingers, like 10 of them at a time. But if you want to stick to the 100 calorie limit, you’ll have to keep it to 1 1/5 fun-size bars.

And what about the always-reliable Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup? A hundred calories are in 9/10 of one regular-size cup. Share that other tenth with your kid. Or just eat the whole thing. We won’t tell anyone.

Lastly, it wouldn’t be Halloween without candy corn (at least for some of us), so — dive on in — 100 is 13 3/5 pieces.

You can check out more candy calorie “limits” here.