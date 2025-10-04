DC-area Halloween parties and spooktacular events

For those seeking something scary, delicious, enlightening or family-friendly this Halloween season, there's something in D.C. for every haunt of life.

It’s time to party it up this spooky season. For those seeking something scary, delicious, enlightening or family-friendly, there’s something in the D.C. region for every haunt of life. Here’s your guide on what to expect this year.

For those seeking family-friendly or pup-approved fun

Howl-o-Ween Dog Costume Contest

At Dacha’s Navy Yard location, lovers of fluff can come and participate in a pet costume contest or browse through a vendor marketplace. Tickets for the Oct. 11 event cost $10 or $20 for a contest entry.

Howl-O-Ween Bar(k) Crawl

Invite your favorite furry friend to come to The Yards in D.C. for the Howl-O-Ween Bar(k) Crawl. This event transforms several of the outdoor patios in the neighborhood into Halloween playgrounds for dogs and their humans. Expect Halloween-themed treats, cocktails and happy hour bites. The event on Oct. 15 is free to attend.

Boo at the Zoo

The Smithsonian National Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo is back Oct. 17-19 with 30 trick-or-treat stations throughout the park. The $35 general admission includes after-hours access to the Small Mammal House, Elephant Community Center and Reptile Discovery Center. Guests can also expect a live giant pumpkin carving, a roaming magician and a troupe of costumed actors bringing Halloween characters to life.

The Haunted Library

For those aged 13 and up, the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library is hosting an hour of reading scary stories. The free event is Oct. 22.

PumpkinPalooza

Alethia Tanner Park in D.C. is hosting a pick-your-own pumpkin patch, live Smurf costumed characters and a costume parade, a screening of the “Hotel Transylvania” film, and a petting zoo at their annual PumpkinPalooza event. The event is Oct. 22.

Haunted House Decorating

Drop in at the National Building Museum on Oct. 25 for an arts and crafts session where children can design their own haunted houses. Preregistration is recommended, but not required. The program costs $7 per child and $10 per adult.

Air & Scare

The Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia, is hosting a Halloween event Oct. 25 for families to dress up and enjoy trick-or-treat stations, special story times and puppet shows and creepy crafts within the museum. Air & Scare is free to attend, but the outdoor portion of the event requires tickets.

Trick-or-Treating at Mount Vernon

Come with costumes and bags Oct. 25 for children and their families to collect candy at the historic presidential home. Tickets to trick or treat at Mount Vernon cost $30 per adult and $25 per youth.

For foodies or those craving bottomless pours

An Evening of Poisons and Potions

The U.S. Botanic Garden is inviting the public to sip on sinister spirits and wicked potions Oct. 17. For $35, adults ages 21 and up can enjoy a cocktail or mocktail, while exploring the garden after hours.

Murder at the Masquerade

Michelin-starred restaurant JÔNT is hosting an immersive and delicious masquerade event Oct. 31. On Halloween night, guests can sip on Champagne and enjoy exquisite cuisine as secrets, whispers and hidden tokens unfold. With wine pairings included, the event is hosted at 5:30 p.m. or 8:45 p.m. with a cost of $695 per person.

Spooky-Danza

Celebrate Halloween with the Spooky-Danza natural wine party at Sonny’s Pizza in D.C. Along with bottomless pours, the late-night event Oct. 31 also includes a costume contest, DJs and dancing, as well as snacks. There will also be flash tattoos from local artists to benefit the D.C. Migrant Fund. Tickets cost approximately $80 per person.

For the lovers of art, music and history

Ghosts of Georgetown

Explore Georgetown in this family-friendly tour all month long to learn about the dark secrets hidden within the neighborhood. The one-and-a-half-hour walking tour costs approximately $39 per adult or $25 per child.

Soul Strolls

Experience the Congressional Cemetery like never before with this hourlong walking tour, which navigates those interred there and the secrets buried alongside them. Soul Strolls is a rain-or-shine event recommended only for adults due to mature themes. The “second wave” of ticket sales open Oct. 10 for walking tours that are hosted Oct. 17, 18, 24, 25, 31 and Nov. 1.

An Evening with Jack the Ripper

The local lecture series, known as Profs and Pints, is heading to D.C.’s Hill Center at the Old Naval Hospital for a gripping presentation on Jack the Ripper. Luxx Mishou, who is a former instructor at the U.S. Naval Academy, plans to discuss the infamous case and whether the sensational press coverage surrounding the murders helped or actually hindered the search. And, of course, the lecture will tackle the biggest question of all: Who was Jack the Ripper? Tickets for the Oct. 15 event cost approximately $15 per person.

COVEN: A Halloween Dance Party

Head to the Black Cat in D.C. for a night of dancing and tarot readings Oct. 23. Guests can also get excited for spooky vendors and a witchy photo booth. Tickets cost $13 in advance.

Girls Rock! D.C. Halloween Benefit

Five bands are performing for this Halloween fundraiser for Girls Rock! D.C., a group that provides music programs for young people. The event is at Songbyrd Music House in Northeast D.C. on Oct. 26. Tickets cost approximately $25.

Early American Witch Hunts

Another Profs and Pints lecture to consider is this event on the colonial hysteria that led to the tragedy of Salem. Richard Bell, a history professor at the University of Maryland, will lead the lecture Oct. 27. Tickets cost approximately $15 per person.

“Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror”

The Lincoln Theatre is hosting a screening of “Nosferatu” with a live orchestral accompaniment. Tickets to the event on Oct. 29 start at approximately $45.

Other notable events

D.C. WitchFest

On Oct. 11, head to the 3400 block of 11th Street NW for D.C. WitchFest. This event promises a magical afternoon of tarot readings, astrology readings as well as witchy crafts and spells. Admission is free.

HORRORGVSM IV

For something that is not only spooky, but a little sexy too, D.C. Braulesque is hosting a horror-themed burlesque show at D.C. Brau on Oct. 25. General admission costs $25, while VIP costs $40.

All About Bats in the District

Learn about the science of bats with local expert Kelly Russo-Petrick at this free event at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library. The event is Oct. 25. Preregistration is encouraged.

Creature Feature

For adults only, Rhizome is hosting a Halloween drag show hosted by performer Exquisite Corpze. The event is Oct. 30 with tickets that are free, but donations are appreciated.

Nightmare in Navy Yard

On Oct. 31, Scorpio Entertainment is hosting the sixth annual Nightmare in Navy Yard with three DJs, three dance floors, themed cocktails and food trucks. But don’t forget the spooky decor and animatronics! Tickets cost approximately $45 per person.

Halloween Drag Bingo + Dinner

Head to the D.C. restaurant Unconventional Diner on Oct. 31 for a drag bingo and dinner event hosted by India L. Houston. This Halloween event costs $60 per person with a buffet and five bingo cards included. Cocktails, mocktails, beer and wine are available a la carte.

Fantom Comics x Dupont Underground Halloween Party

In the deep subterranean depths of Dupont Circle, or Dupont Underground, Fantom Comics is planning a Halloween party with live DJs and video games. Ticket prices cost $20 for first release and will increase as Oct. 31 nears.

